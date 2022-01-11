Text size





A sign is posted in front of an AT&T retail store in San Rafael, California.

AT&T



could finally start catching up to its main rival, prompting analysts at Citi to place the stock on a three-month catalyst watch.

“We believe the potential for consensus expectations to rise for postpaid phone net adds and forward progress towards closing the deal with





Discovery



(ticker: DISCA) could lead the valuation gap to narrow between A





T



&T (T) and





Verizon



(VZ),” analyst Michael Rollins wrote on Tuesday.