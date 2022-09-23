AT&T Stock Approaches Key Support as Dividend Yields 7%

AT&T  (T)  stock’s underperformance had been well documented even before the 2022 bear market.

The stock is down 45% over the past five years, 44% over the past 10 and 57% this century.

So what does everyone like about this company? Clearly, the dividend. Until this year, AT&T was a dividend star, having raised its payout for more than 30 consecutive years. It often had a big yield, too.

That streak came to an end when the company recently failed to raise its dividend, then spun off its media assets in what became Warner Bros Discovery  (WBD) .