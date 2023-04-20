AT&T Reports Earnings Thursday. Here’s What to Expect.

The focus will be on growth in subscribership in a shrinking market when



AT&T



reports its first-quarter results before the market opens on Thursday.

Competition among telecom providers is increasing, and analysts expect demand to swing back toward normal levels after surging during the pandemic, when social distancing made the world more dependent than usual on phones and the internet. That means some companies may lose subscribers as the industry as a whole continues the heavy investments needed to provide the best service.