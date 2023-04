AT&T



revenue and earnings slipped in the first quarter from a year earlier, but the real news was a slowdown in subscriber growth for its postpaid phone plans.

Overall,



AT&T



(ticker: T) reported earnings of 60 cents per share after stripping out certain one-off expenses, slightly higher than the 58 cents predicted. Revenue of $30.1 billion was slightly lower than expectations of $30.2 billion.