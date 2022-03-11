AT&T CEO John Stankey Signals Exit From Entertainment, Telling Investors, “We’re Focused On Looking Forward” – The Hamden Journal

John Stankey, who played a central role in AT&T’s push into entertainment before shedding of those money-losing assets as CEO, signaled a new day in his opening remarks at the company’s investor day.

“Today, we’re focused on looking forward,” he said. “We’re coming up soon on a big transition at AT&T: a more focused company, a more focused management team, a commitment to being the best with our resources aligned with that goal.”

For the last 18 months, “we’ve been positioning ourselves for this reality,” Stankey added, alluding to the spinoff of DirecTV and the imminent spin of WarnerMedia into a merged entity with Discovery. The $43 billion Warner-Discovery deal is expected to close next month. Last year, AT&T completed the spin of DirecTV into a stand-alone unit 30%-owned by private equity firm TPG.

Those ill-starred deals ended an unsuccessful foray into pay-TV and entertainment, which wound up costing investors tens of billions of dollars. With those assets off of its balance sheet — plus a number of other divestitures, of anime brand Crunchyroll and Latin American satellite TV operator Vrio — the company will return to its telecom roots.

“After retrenching from entertainment, we have more work to do to differentiate our connectivity,” he said. “We’re not talking about transformative M&A here. Instead, we’re focused on developing software and capabilities that lay on top of our network and optimize our connectivity value proposition.”

Unlike prior investor events, Stankey signaled in his opening segment that the company did not plan to “share our conclusions or projections today” for the streamlined new entity.

The Dallas event was streamed online, and was scheduled to end with a Q&A session with Wall Street analysts, following executive presentations. Check back here for any updates.