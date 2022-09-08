Atlas Artists Ups Nicholas Todisco To Partner – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Atlas Artists has upped talent manager Nicholas Todisco to Partner.

Todisco has been a rising star at Atlas Artists where he has been since its inception in 2014. He moved to the management company from Mosaic after beginning his career at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

His roster includes 2021 Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, who is nominated again for her starring role in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, Harriet Dyer (American Auto), Joivan Wade (Doom Patrol), MaameYaa Boafo (Ramy), Michael James Shaw (The Walking Dead), Charlie Carver (The Batman), Natalie Martinez (Bad Monkey), Percelle Ascott (I Came By), Azita Ghanizada (The Kite Runner), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Brandon Quinn (Sweet Magnolias) and Francesca Reale (Stranger Things,) among others.

“Nick’s contributions to the formation of Atlas Artists and its continued growth and success make him incredibly deserving of his promotion to partner,” said Atlas Artists President Dave Fleming, who first worked with Todisco at Mosaic before bringing him to Atlas. “His incredible eye for talent and undying commitment to his clients’ careers and brands are unrivaled. We couldn’t be more excited to see him continue to grow in a leadership capacity within the Atlas family.”