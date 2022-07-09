Atlanta Xfinity race results, driver points

Associated Press

Georgia’s Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race in Atlanta

Georgia native Austin Hill claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity win of the season, leading an eight-car train across the line at Atlanta Motor Speedway to set off a raucous celebration in front of the home folks Saturday. After a pair of runner-up Truck Series finishes at Atlanta in 2020 and ‘21, and another second-place showing behind Ty Gibbs in the track’s spring Xfinity race, Hill finally crossed the line first at the 1.54-mile trioval. Morning storms wiped out qualifying and practice, but Hill saw plenty of blue skies when he climbed out his No. 21 Chevy in front of the main grandstand.