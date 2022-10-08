Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa suspended 3 games, fined for using homophobic slur

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa will miss three games after he used a homophobic slur in their match against New England earlier this month. (Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Major League Soccer suspended Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for using an anti-gay slur in a match against the New England Revolution earlier this month, the league announced on Saturday.

Sosa will miss the team’s match against New York City FC on Sunday, their final one of the regular season, and the first two games of the 2023 season. The 23-year-old will also have to attend LGBTQ+ Allyship training.

Sosa used the homophobic slur during their 2-1 loss to New England on Oct. 1. Sosa received a yellow card in the match, and reached out to the organization on Friday to apologize.

“Atlanta United is aware of Santiago Sosa’s use of offensive language during last week’s match,” Atlanta United said in a statement, . “The club does not condone the use of harmful or disrespectful language towards any person. Santiago is extremely remorseful and personally apologized to the New England Revolution player. He has also requested additional resources from Major League Soccer’s Players Association to grow from this incident.

“The club will ensure this moment serves as an opportunity to reaffirm Atlanta United’s deeply held values of inclusion, respect and unity to all of our players and staff.”

Sosa is finishing his second season with Atlanta after spending three seasons in the Argentine Superliga. He’s made 15 starts this season. United holds a 10-13-10 record headed into Sunday, and will miss the MLS playoffs.