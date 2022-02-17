Atlanta to End With Season 4

Atlanta is coming to a close.

The comedy starring Donald Glover will end with Season 4, FX announced Thursday.

The upcoming third season will premiere on Thursday, March 24, at 10/9c. The Season 2 finale aired in May 2018. Season 4 will follow later this year.

FX renewed the series for Season 4 in August 2019. Seasons 3 and 4 were shot back-to-back.

“The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta, which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip,” FX head John Landgraf told reporters during the network’s Television Critics Association presentation.

The comedy-drama hybrid stars Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry as cousins trying to make it in Atlanta’s music scene. Additional cast members include Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz. Created and executive-produced by Glover, Atlanta‘s other EPs include Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Hiro Murai.

In the Season 2 finale, Glover’s Earn scrambled to get everything in order before the crew left for Al’s European tour. (Read a recap.)

In its first two seasons, Atlanta has won two Golden Globes and five Primetime Emmy Awards. TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the series’ latest news.

Do you have thoughts and/or feelings about Atlanta‘s announced ending? Hit the comments and let us know!

