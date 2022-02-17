‘Atlanta’ to End With Season 4 at FX, to Premiere This Fall

“Atlanta” is coming to an end with Season 4.

The announcement was made by FX boss John Landgraf during an executive session at FX’s TCA day on Thursday. It was previously known that the hit comedy series had shot Seasons 3 and 4 back to back, though it had not officially been confirmed that the series was coming to an end.

Season 3 will debut on March 24, with Season 4 set to air this fall, Landgraf said. Season 3 will stream the day after its linear debut on Hulu for the first time.

“The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner this fall,” Landgraf said. “The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from ‘Atlanta,’ which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

Season 2 of the Emmy-winning show aired back in 2018. Donald Glover created the series and stars along with Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. The series is executive produced by Glover and his brother, Stephen, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Murai. FX Productions produces.

Season 1 of “Atlanta” was nominated for six Emmy Awards, winning two: outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding directing for a comedy series, with both awards going to Glover. The series has won five Emmys out of 22 nominations over two seasons thus far.

Several members of the “Atlanta” team are staying in business with FX beyond the end of the series. Among them, Henry will star in the upcoming series “Class of ’09” at the network, while Murai is executive producing the drama “The Bear” under his overall deal with FX.

