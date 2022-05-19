Atlanta police fatally shoot man inside steakhouse

Atlanta police fatally shot a man after he opened fire and struck a security guard inside a Brazilian steakhouse Wednesday, authorities said.

The unidentified man was shot by police after he pulled a gun and fired one round at the guard in Fogo de Chão, Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton said Wednesday.

Cops arrived at the restaurant after being called for an “unruly patron” at around 7 p.m.

The man refused to leave the business and the encounter turned physical. An officer deployed his Taser, which had a “negative effect on the subject,” Hampton said.

He was then tackled by the security guard.

“While tacking the subject, the subject was able to retrieve his weapon, the suspect’s weapon, and fire one shot into the security guard at which time one of our officers did deploy his firearm fatally injuring the subject,” Hampton said.

The security guard was rushed to an area hospital and is in stable condition, police said. It appears no one else was injured, according to police.

Police are outside the scene where a shooting took place inside Fogo de Chão on May 18, 2022, authorities said. FOX5 Atlanta

Cops arrived at the restaurant after being called for an “unruly patron” at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. FOX5 Atlanta

“There were a lot of individuals inside the restaurant, but our officers did a great job to isolate the subject to the front of the business where no patrons were in harm’s way,” Hampton said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will take over the probe of the incident.

Hampton could only describe the deceased man as an adult male.