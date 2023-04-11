Atlanta’ Move To MTV – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount is moving around a number of its unscripted shows.

VH1 series including Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Couples Retreat and Caught In The Act: Unfaithful are moving to MTV.

The company said it was looking to find new audiences for these shows, which are all being produced by Lashan Browning’s Antoinette Media, which Paramount recently invested in.

The biggest move involves Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which is going in to its 11th season. It premiered on VH1 in 2012.

Season 11, which will air this summer, is being rebooted and will follow a more “docu approach to storytelling” as it documents the lives of women who have built their empires in Atlanta.

The series is now produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Antoinette Media, which the company recently invested in and is exec produced by Sitarah Pendelton and Jubba Seyyid for MTV Entertainment Studios and Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Alissa Horowitz, Mimi Adams, Gavin Lee Jones, and John Crenny for Antoinette Media.

It’s a slight surprise given the ratings success of last season, where Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop: Miami helped the network to its highest Monday primetime in over two years.

It will form part of a Tuesday Night Takeover for MTV.

“On the heels of launching Antoinette Media with Lashan Browning, we’re thrilled to continue fueling our robust unscripted slate of hits on MTV and introduce new audiences to the cultural phenomenon Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as well as fan favorites like Couples Retreat and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful,” said Nina L. Diaz, Chief Creative Officer and President of Content, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Kicking off the block in May is Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta “Run it Back”, a clip-show, where cast members of the reality show rewatch moments from the first season of Atlanta and share behind the scenes stories. It will premiere on Tuesday May 2 at 7pm.

It will be followed by MTV Couples Retreat, which has previously run for two seasons as VH1 Couples Retreat. The series follows couples attending a retreat, who are putting all of their chips on the table in Vegas, and they will be forced out of their comfort zones to rediscover each other with the help of unconventional, high-octane guest experts. This includes ziplining through the Vegas Strip, survivalist training in the wilderness with an expert ninja survivalist, trapezing with former Cirque du Soleil performers, to herding cattle and untamed bulls.

The series will premiere on Tuesday May 2 at 9pm.

MTV Couples Retreat is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Antoinette Media and exec produced by Sitarah Pendelton- Eaglin and Jubba Seyyid for MTV Entertainment Studios and Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Mimi Adams, Michael Carrozza, Gavin Lee Jones, Alissa Horowitz, and Michelle Kongkasuwan for Antoinette Media.

Finally, also launching in the summer is the second season of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, which also debuted on VH1. The show follows host Tami Roman as she continues to help suspicious lovers catch their cheating partners in the act. Once the investigation is complete, the suspicious lover can choose to team up with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush.

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Jennifer Aguirre, and Executive in Charge of production Liz Kim for MTV. Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Alissa Horowitz, Daniel Wiener, Maricarmen Lopez, and Rich Allen are executive producers for Antoinette Media. Tami Roman also serves as consulting producer.