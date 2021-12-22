Atlanta Motor Speedway’s paving project complete

Dec. 22—HAMPTON — After 163 days of work, crews celebrated the completion of paving at the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway with fireworks and cheers.

The transformation of AMS started shortly after the checkered flag on July 11. Over the course of five months, the speedway was molded into its new shape, sporting steeper 28-degree banked corners, new drainage technology, and coatings of brand-new asphalt.

With paving complete, the 1.54-mile oval is once again ready to host some of the fastest cars and most talented racers in the world. Testing is planned for the first week of January to prepare for the first NASCAR races at the all-new AMS in 2022.

Tickets for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend on March 18-20 — the first NASCAR race weekend at the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway — are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.