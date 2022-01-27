Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley’s most-likely trade destination

Prior to 2021, former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley has stepped up in recent seasons for the Atlanta Falcons, the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2018 draft.

Now, heading into season No. 5 in the NFL, Ridley may be on the move.

It’s become clear that he is not happy with the Falcons, which is seeming to be a trend among former Alabama players as Julio Jones left the franchise to join the Tennessee Titans.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin put together a list of the best possible and likely trade destinations for Ridley.

According to Benjamin, the best landing spot would be with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he would join numerous former Crimson Tide stars like quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Benjamin writes,

“General manager Howie Roseman is as eager to trade as anyone, especially when the target is a potential long-term weapon. Better yet, Philly is on the verge of contending, and Ridley played with both QB Jalen Hurts and fellow WR DeVonta Smith at Alabama. The Eagles are also loaded with draft capital.”

There is a lot of time left in the offseason before the 2022 season kickoff. However, a deal would likely be reached long before the upcoming NFL Draft in April.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Ridley and other former Alabama players in the NFL.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!