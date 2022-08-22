Atlanta Braves’ wild week puts pressure back on New York Mets in NL East

The Atlanta Braves won five of seven against the New York Mets and Houston Astros last week and enter Monday having won 11 of 13, four games behind the Mets in the National League East.

The Mets head to the Bronx to play the Yankees for two games starting Monday while the Braves face the Pirates for three in Pittsburgh, perhaps another opportunity for Atlanta to pick up some ground.

The Braves moved up two spots to No. 3 in this week’s power rankings, right behind the Mets who took over the second spot from the Astros, who dropped to No. 4.

Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ eight-person panel voted this week

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel leaves the field after the Braves’ walk-off win on Saturday.

Rank (movement from last week)

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)

2. New York Mets (+1)

3. Atlanta Braves (+2)

4. Houston Astros (-2)

5. New York Yankees (-1)

6. St. Louis Cardinals (+2)

7. Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

8. Seattle Mariners (+2)

9. Toronto Blue Jays (–)

10. San Diego Padres (-3)

11. Cleveland Guardians (+2)

12. Tampa Bay Rays (–)

13. Minnesota Twins (+2)

14. Baltimore Orioles (–)

15. Milwaukee Brewers (-4)

16. Chicago White Sox (–)

17. Boston Red Sox (+1)

18. San Francisco Giants (-1)

19. Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

20. Chicago Cubs (+4)

21. Texas Rangers (-2)

22. Miami Marlins (-1)

23. Colorado Rockies (–)

24. Los Angeles Angels (-2)

25. Cincinnati Reds (–)

26. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)

Pittsburgh’s six series are against contenders: Braves, Phillies, Brewers, Blue Jays, Mets, Cardinals.

27. Kansas City Royals (+1)

28. Detroit Tigers (-1)

29. Oakland Athletics (–)

30. Washington Nationals (–)

