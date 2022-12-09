Athletics wanted Cardinals haul in Sean Murphy trade talks

What A’s reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first.

But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold Glove-winning backstop was too high for St. Louis, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, citing sources.

Instead, the Cardinals pivoted and agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal for the free agent Contreras, per multiple Wednesday reports.

One unnamed executive referred to the A’s asking price for Murphy as “high — like the moon,” including outfielder Lars Nootbar, Gold Glove-winning utilityman Brendan Donovan and power pitching prospect Gordon Graceffo, per Goold.

After Murphy survived the 2022 MLB trade deadline amid plenty of interest, the A’s have made it clear they’re open to dealing the talented 28-year-old this offseason with young catcher Shea Langeliers ready to take over behind the plate and prospect Tyler Soderstrom making strides in the minor leagues.

RELATED: A’s preparing for Langeliers transition as Murphy trade looms

Teams reportedly showing trade interest in Murphy this offseason in addition to the Cardinals include the Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox, among others.

But that’s only if the price is right — and Oakland certainly believes Murphy is worth a significant package in return.