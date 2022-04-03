Athletics trade pitcher Sean Manaea to Padres for two prospects

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

A’s trade pitcher Manaea to Padres for two prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics’ fire sale continued early Sunday morning.

Oakland traded starting pitcher Sean Manaea and pitching prospect Aaron Holiday to the San Diego Padres in exchange for two prospects, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was first to report. The A’s made the trade official shortly after the news broke.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

After the A’s traded pitcher Chris Bassitt, it was reported that both Manaea and fellow starter Frankie Montas could be traded as well.

In exchange for Manaea, Oakland receives 19-year-old infielder Euribiel Angeles and 25-year-old pitcher Adrian Martinez, San Diego’s 12th and 26th overall prospects respectively.

Manaea has been a staple of the A’s rotation now for six seasons, posting a career 50-41 record with a 3.86 ERA in 727 innings.

RELATED: Adam Oller making A’s roster might be ‘best day of my life’

The 30-year-old certainly left his mark on the organization. His tenure with the team was highlighted by his workhorse mentality on the mound, which resulted in a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2018.

As of right now, Montas is slated to be Oakland’s lone ace unless traded before or soon after Opening Day.