Athletics seek top Phillies prospect in Matt Chapman trade

Report: A's want top Phillies prospect in potential Chapman trade

Baseball is back, and the Athletics are ready to continue rebuilding their team.

A’s third baseman Matt Chapman has been linked to a potential trade with the Philadelphia Phillies, but not at just any cost.

Philadelphia Inquirer’s Alex Coffey reported that the A’s won’t agree to trade Chapman unless they get one of Philadelphia’s top guys, like Andrew Painter, Mick Abel or Bryson Stott. But the Phillies haven’t shown any interest in doing that, per Coffey.

Chapman has been a name circling in trade talks, with the New York Yankees also interested in the 28-year-old.

The A’s offseason focus has been rebuilding after finishing 86-76 last season and missing the playoffs for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.

On Saturday, the A’s began their major sale and traded Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets. The A’s are expected to continue their fire sale with Chapman, Sean Manaea, Matt Olson, Frankie Montas, Ramon Laureano and Lou Trivino.

And now that the lockout is over, and spring training begins on Sunday, hundreds of free agents are trying to get signed as soon as possible.

Chaos before the players have even stepped on the field.