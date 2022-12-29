Athletes, soccer clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 11: A mural depicting FIFA Legend Pele lifting the Rimet cup is seen during a tribute event to football legend Pelé at the CONMEBOL Fan Zone on December 11, 2022. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Transcendent Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died Thursday. He was 82.

It’s impossible to overstate the impact Pelé had on the game all over the world. His ability, success and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of soccer superstars. Even his opponents seemed to love Pelé.

A number of those players shared their love for Pelé on Thursday. Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé were among the first to pay tribute to Pelé.

One of Pelé’s final tweets congratulated Mbappé for breaking one of Pelé’s records.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd also chimed in, calling Pelé an “Icon. Legend. Goat.”

The responses weren’t limited to current and former soccer stars. Athletes from other sports — including Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics — also paid homage to Pelé.

A number of soccer clubs also paid tribute to Pelé on Twitter.