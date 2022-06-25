Atascadero City Fire responds to structure fire on Miramon Avenue

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

The Atascadero Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a structure fire on Miramon Avenue.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. at 4790 Miramon Ave., according to the emergency response app PulsePoint.

By 2:30 p.m., the wind seemed to be blowing the fire’s smoke in the direction of Atascadero Creek, according to a comment on the SLO County News Facebook page.

Dawn Glove, a moderator for the page, said the fire could be seen from Paso Robles.

A fire burns a structure near the railroad tracks along Miramon Avenue in Atascadero on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

At least two other fires were reported around San Luis Obispo County Saturday afternoon — in the Templeton and Buellton areas.

The fires come amid a heat advisory issued for SLO County, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach from 95 to 107 degrees, according to the advisory, in SLO County’s interior valleys and mountain areas. That includes communities across the North County, from Atascadero to San Miguel and Lake Nacimiento to Shandon.