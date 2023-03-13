At the Oscars 2023 after-parties, skin was in. See some of the most talked-about looks.

The Oscars festivities continued long into the night at several afterparties, where the crème de la crème of Hollywood showed up and showed out. (Credit: Getty Images)

While the Oscars may be one of the most exciting nights in Hollywood, it’s also an opportunity for the who’s who to express themselves through fashion. And trust us, that fashion frenzy continues long after the show.

The ceremony itself was a historic affair. From Michelle Yeoh becoming the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once to Brendan Frasier’s long overdue Best Actor win for The Whale — not to mention newly crowned Oscar winners like Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan (both for Everything Everywhere All at Once) — there was certainly a lot to celebrate.

And celebrate they did. Here’s a glance at some of the most talked-about Oscars 2023 after-party looks.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Oscar for lead actress, attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 12, 2023. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

Fresh from her Oscar win, Michelle Yeoh did a quick change for the after-party and opted for a strapless, floor-length silver gown covered in mirrored sequins, complementing her diamond jewelry for the ultimate look.

Ke Huy Quan

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Ke Huy Quan attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The Oscar winner proudly clutches his trophy while wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo and an Omega watch.

Hunter Schafer

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Hunter Schafer attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The Euphoria actress turned heads in a revealing Ann Demeulemeester ensemble ,with a single white feather worn bandeau-style across her breasts that was held in place by a thin strap.

Ciara

US singer Ciara attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The “Get Up” singer arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party in a sparkly, sheer netted halter dress with a plunging neckline, styled with black elbow-length opera gloves, diamond drop earrings and black strappy heels.

Naomi Campbell

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

The supermodel wore a look from Daniel Roseberry’s spring/summer 2023 haute couture collection for Schiaparelli: a cream, figure-hugging dress embellished with skillfully placed paillettes, floral breastplates and gold nipple hardware details.

Olivia Wilde

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Olivia Wilde attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

The actress and director showed some skin in a Gabriela Hearst-designed gown crafted from cream silk wool. The one-shoulder number revealed a black Nappa leather bra, also by the Uruguayan designer.

Brendan Fraser

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Brendan Fraser, winner of the Oscar for Best Actor attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Brendan Fraser showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a dapper blue suit.

Emily Ratajkowski

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

The High Low podcast host opted for a sparkling silver see-through dress from Feben, which included long sleeves, a mock neck and dual lace-up details that lay across her torso and back.

Angela Bassett

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: 2023 Angela Bassett arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The Oscar nominee traded her purple Moschino gown, which she wore for the ceremony, for a red Moschino pantsuit paired with fierce vibes and Tamara Mellon platforms.

Donald Glover

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Donald Glover attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

The actor made a bold choice in wearing a Alexander McQueen jumpsuit with Tiffany jewels.

Kendall Jenner

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kendall Jenner wore practically the same Jean Paul Gaultier dress that Marion Cotillard wore when she won Best Actress in 2008 for her portrayal of Edith Piaf in La Vie en Rose. But Jenner’s dress, from the brand’s spring/summer 2008 haute couture collection, was a shimmery golden bronze color.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

US actor Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The power couple had the best date night ever, with Oscar nominee Butler wearing a black Saint Laurent suit with silk tie blouse and Cartier jewelry, while girlfriend Kaia Gerber wore a silver halter gown with slit by Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Cara Delevingne

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cara Delevingne attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne traded in her red Oscars gown for a dazzling white number with visible boning and a long braid down her back.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 12, 2023. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

Florence Pugh switched up her voluminous look for another one — opting for a black bra and pants set with oversize rose cape for the after-festivities, topped off with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Cardi B

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Cardi B opted for a chic red one-shoulder gown with attached veil and reportedly $16 million worth of Azature diamonds.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 95th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Gigi Hadid showed up to party wearing a custom Zac Posen couture gown in lipstick red with a delicate choker.

Ana De Armas

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Ana de Armas attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Ana De Armas showed fierce leg in a Louis Vuitton spaghetti-strap gown, with Louis Vuitton High Jewelry and silver heels.

Mindy Kaling

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Mindy Kaling attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In her third outfit change of the night, Mindy Kaling chose a slinky silver halter gown.

Stephanie Hsu

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Stephanie Hsu attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Stephanie Hsu did a quick change from her full-skirted pink Oscars gown into a quilted silver party dress by Raisa Vanessa, topping it off with Jimmy Choo heels.