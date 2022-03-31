At least three police officers shot in Pennsylvania: report

Multiple police officers were shot in a Pennsylvania city on Thursday afternoon.

At least three officers were hospitalized after the shooting in a residential neighborhood in Lebanon at about 4:30 p.m., according to WGAL.

Scores of police vehicles responded to the massive scene, according to footage published by the station.

The circumstances of the shooting and the officer’s conditions were not immediately clear.

Officials were expected to hold a press conference Thursday evening.

Lebanon County and city officials could not immediately be reached for comment by The Post.