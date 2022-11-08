At least one ticket hits record $2.04-billion Powerball jackpot, lottery officials say

People wait in line to buy Powerball tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne last week. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

With suspense only growing after Powerball officials delayed the Monday drawing for the record-breaking jackpot, the winning numbers for the $2.04-billion grand prize were announced early Tuesday — and it looks like there was at least one winning ticket.

California Lottery officials said the jackpot was hit Tuesday, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed where or how many tickets matched the six winning numbers. Details should be announced later Tuesday morning.

The numbers for the drawing, which was held in Tallahassee, Fla., were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56. The red Powerball was 10.

A security issue at one participating lottery postponed the expected Monday evening draw, Powerball officials said. They did not confirm details of the security issue or where it occurred.

The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion Monday, but rose to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning following updated calculations. The record-high winnings surpassed the previous Powerball record set in 2016 at $1.586 billion, which was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The odds of winning the latest jackpot were 1 in 292 million, according to the California Lottery.

California Lottery officials said confirming the winners can take up to two hours after the drawing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.