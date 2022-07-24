At least 7 injured in Los Angeles park shooting

Two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at a Los Angeles park when gunfire erupted near a car show Sunday evening.

Four men and three women were rushed to area hospitals after bullets flew inside Peck Park in San Pedro just before 4 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Two people — a man and a woman — died at the hospital, according to the LAFD.

At least three of the seven victims suffered gunshot wounds.

The gunfire erupted at an ongoing car show in the park, the department said.

The LAPD said the violent incident is not an active shooter situation. There have been no arrests.