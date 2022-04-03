At least 6 dead, 12 wounded in downtown Sacramento mass shooting

Reuters Videos

Police say ‘multiple’ shooters in Sacramento violence

STORY: The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. PT (0900 GMT), Police Chief Kathy Lester, near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and concerts take place.Lester provided no information about any suspects or the motivation for the shootings that took place a few blocks from the state capitol as bars began to close and revelers packed streets.”We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shooting, and we have confirmed there were multiple shooters,” Lester told reporters in an afternoon press conference.Lester said there were three men and three women among those killed. She did not identify any of the victims.Police said in a statement that they had recovered “at least” one firearm at the scene and had located 12 victims “with varying degrees of injuries.”Family members waited outside the police lines seeking news about missing loved ones.The incident comes a little more than a month after a man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life in the same city.