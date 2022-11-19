At least 437 Ukraine children killed in war by Russia: Ukraine official

Russian forces have killed at least 437 Ukrainian children since its Feb. 24 invasion, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said Saturday.

At least 837 more children have sustained injuries of varying severity,” the office added.

Officials said the tally wasn’t final because they were still verifying information from zones of active fighting, liberated areas and territory still occupied by Russian forces.

The eastern Donetsk region was the most affected, with 423 children killed or injured, the prosecutor’s office told Reuters.

Officials said the eastern Donetsk region was the most affected, with 423 children killed or injured.

Future Publishing via Getty Imag

At least 837 more children have sustained injuries of varying severity,” Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said.

A funeral service was held for Valeriia Hlodan, her three-month-old baby, and Hlodan’s mother in Odesa, Ukraine.



The United Nations has said at least 16,295 civilians have been killed since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, which Kyiv and Western leaders have denounced as an act of unprovoked aggression. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

With Post wires.