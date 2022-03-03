At least 28 killed after rockets hit Chernihiv, Ukraine

Chilling dashcam footage shows a flurry of rockets devastating the historic Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Thursday — killing at least 28 people as it destroyed apartments and two schools.

The clip, verified by Reuters, records the driver slowly moving through the city’s center — with the silence suddenly broken by a whoosh and then a huge blast directly ahead.

Slowed down, the clip shows at least six rockets raining down on the city and more than a dozen people fleeing the mushrooming black cloud from the blast.

Regional governor Viacheslav Chaus initially said there were nine dead, with the tally soon updated to at least 28 dead and 18 injured.

Photos show huge damage to buildings and cars as smoke still rises nearby. Chaus also insisted that the two schools that were hit were “completely destroyed.”

“Many apartment buildings were damaged, windows were broken, walls, roofs, balconies were damaged, walls and ceilings were destroyed in some places,” he wrote.

“There are NO military facilities nearby. Nearby are hospitals, several schools and kindergartens, dozens of high-rise buildings,” he said.

“Rescue work is ongoing,” the governor said, suggesting the tally of dead and injured could still rise.

Mayor Vladislav Atroshenko also appealed for local “fighters and men” to “defend their hometown and Ukraine with weapons in their hands!”

The town’s official Telegram page called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “bastard” and vowed to “defeat these f—ing fascists!”

Chernihiv was one of several Ukrainian cities hit by Russian rockets Thursday.

Chernihiv was one of several Ukrainian cities hit Thursday, the eighth day of Russia’s invasion.

The invading forces for the first time took control of one of those cities, Kherson, while officials in Mariupol said they were on the verge of a “humanitarian catastrophe” after 25 hours of relentless shelling.

With Post wires