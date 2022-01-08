At least 22 dead on snow-blocked Pakistan road

At least 22 are dead after heavy snow stranded 1,000 vehicles in freezing temperatures on a road in northern Pakistan, according to reports.
The victims were stuck in their vehicles, most dying of hypothermia, police told the Associated Press.
A crush of tourists had been headed for Murree, a winter resort town about 28 miles north of Islamabad, the nation’s capital, when they were trapped in their cars by heavy snow.
A doctor involved in the recue efforts, Abdur Rehman, told the AP that after evacuating all stranded tourists, the death toll stood at 10 men, two women, and 10 children.