The Hamden Journal

At least 22 dead on snow-blocked Pakistan road

At least 22 dead on snow-blocked Pakistan road

At least 22 are dead after heavy snow stranded 1,000 vehicles in freezing temperatures on a road in northern Pakistan, according to reports.

The victims were stuck in their vehicles, most dying of hypothermia, police told the Associated Press.

Soldiers take part in rescue operations in the accidents.
ISPR via Reuters

A crush of tourists had been headed for Murree, a winter resort town about 28 miles north of Islamabad, the nation’s capital, when they were trapped in their cars by heavy snow.

A doctor involved in the recue efforts, Abdur Rehman, told the AP that after evacuating all stranded tourists, the death toll stood at 10 men, two women, and 10 children.

In this photo provided by the Inter Services Public Relations, army troops take part in rescue operation in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree,
The victims were stuck in their vehicles, most dying of hypothermia, police told the Associated Press.
ISPR via AP

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.