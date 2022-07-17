At least 2 dead in shooting at Indiana shopping mall: reports

At least two people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a mall in Indiana on Sunday, reports said.

The shooting took place in Greenwood Park Mall in the town just south of Indianapolis at about 6 p.m., according to WTHR-TV.

A reporter at the scene said that police confirmed at least two people were killed and two others wounded.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police tweeted its agency was assisting Greenwood police with an “incident at the Greenwood Park Mall.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan police in another tweet said there are “multiple casualties,” but “no known ongoing threat.”

One store worker in the mall told WRTV Indianapolis she was about to close for the day when she heard “like 30 gunshots” and saw people running toward the store.

“I was really, really scared,” she went on to say. “I wanted to close the gate but people kept running at me and I just kept letting people in and in and waiting but it was like really scary because I have three kids at home and I just wanted to get home.”

The story was still developing on Sunday night.