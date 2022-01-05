At least 13 killed in Philadelphia row house fire: reports

At least 13 people were killed when a fire tore through a three-story row home in Philadelphia Wednesday – while two more residents, including a child, suffered critical injures, according to reports.

Firefighters responded about 6:30 a.m. to the building on North 23rd Street in the Fairmount neighborhood, where they found heavy flames coming from the second floor of the three-story building, the Inquirer reported, citing fire officials.

Sources told Fox 29 reporter Steve Keeley that 13 people were killed in the blaze that swept through the Housing Authority structure, which is believed to have been equipped with working smoke alarms.

A deputy fire commissioner at the scene declined to confirm the number of fatalities. Police said only that the fire was deadly.

The row home had been converted into two separate apartments on the 800 block of the street, Fox 29 reported.

The fire was brought under control in about 50 minutes, according to the Inquirer.

The building has been owned by the city Housing Authority by 1967, according to deed records cited by the Inquirer.

The city’s Department of Licenses & Inspections did not list any recent violations or inspections records for the site.

When asked by the paper when the building was last inspected, a Housing Authority spokesperson referred questions to a planned press conference about the fire.