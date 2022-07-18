At least 11 shot, 2 stabbed

At least 11 people were shot and two others stabbed — one fatally — during a violent Sunday night across the city.

A 52-year-old man was knifed to death and a 16-year-old boy was left in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head during the bloodshed that occurred in a three-hour period and spanned all five boroughs.

The teenager was one of four people shot in Brownsville at around 8:24 p.m. when a fight broke out among a group near the Rockaway Avenue subway station, police sources said.

One of the people involved in the brawl took out a gun and opened fire, shooting the 16-year-old in the head and a second man in the stomach. Two others suffered graze wounds — one to the leg and the other to the back, according to the sources.

The teen was rushed to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition, while the victim shot in the stomach was brought to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The person whose leg was grazed by a bullet was also taken to Brookdale, while the other — whose back was grazed — refused medical attention.

A woman sitting in the courtyard of the Louis Heaton Pink Houses was shot in the stomach. HG (FreedomNewsTV)

About two hours earlier, a 74-year-old woman was shot in the stomach in nearby East New York, law enforcement sources said.

The woman — believed to be an innocent bystander — was sitting in the courtyard of the Louis Heaton Pink Houses at around 6:36 p.m. when she heard gunfire and felt a bullet pierce her stomach.

She was rushed in an ambulance to Brookdale Hospital where she’s listed in stable condition.

Police believe the woman shot in the stomach was an innocent bystander. HG (FreedomNewsTV)

Meanwhile, in the Bronx, a 13-year-old girl and her mother were shot on Bristow Street just before 9 p.m. The young girl was shot in the hand and her mom suffered a graze wound to her chest. Both were taken to an area hospital in stable condition and are not believed to have been the intended targets, sources said.

A few minutes later, a woman walking her dog was struck by gunfire just a couple blocks away, on Southern Boulevard.

Police are investigating if the same gunman is responsible for both shootings, sources said.

Four people were shot after a fight broke out in Brownsville. Wayne Carrington

On Staten Island, a woman walked into Richmond University Medical Center Sunday night with a gunshot wound, according to law enforcement sources.

Queens didn’t see any gunfire Sunday night, but there were two stabbings — including one in Jamaica that was fatal.

Police responded to a report of a person stabbed at 6:30 p.m. and found Oscar Gutierrez, 52, laying inside his second-floor apartment near Jamaica Avenue and Queens Boulevard with multiple stab wounds to the torso, police said.

The 16-year-old boy shot in Brownsville was left in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head. Wayne Carrington

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was stabbed in Flushing Meadows Corona Park just before 8 p.m., police sources said.

Two more people were shot and injured just before midnight.

One man was shot on New York Avenue Brooklyn’s Little Haiti at around 11:15 p.m. — around the same time a man was shot in Harlem near the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and 115th Street, sources said.