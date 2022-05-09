ASU football player Stanley Lambert facing DUI charges after fatally hitting Norah Bruther

An Arizona State University football player allegedly struck and killed a 23-year-old New Jersey woman while driving drunk in Scottsdale, police said.

Stanley Lambert, a 22-year-old defensive end for the Sun Devils, was slapped with two DUI-related charges after he fatally hit Norah Bruther as she tried to cross Camelback Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, cops said.

Bruther — a Moravian College graduate from Sea Girt, according to her LinkedIn profile — was visiting Scottsdale and staying in the area at the time of the incident, Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson told Fox 10 Phoenix.

Lambert, who is from Tempe, was arrested and “booked for one count each of DUI – Impaired to the Slightest Degree and DUI – BAC of .08% or more,” officer Aaron Bolin told the outlet.

He has since been released from jail and more charges are possible pending lab results for his blood-alcohol level, cops said.

Norah Bruther graduated from Moravian College in 2020. Facebook

Sun Devils Athletics said they have been made aware of the situation.

“We are aware of the tragic situation over the weekend involving one of our student-athletes,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved. We are still gathering information and we do not have any other statement at this time.”

According to the Sun Devil’s roster page, Lambert is listed as a redshirt senior.