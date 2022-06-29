Astros’ Yordan Alvarez carted off after scary collision

Jeremy Pena crashed into Yordan Alvarez during their game against the Mets on Wednesday. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was carted off the field on Wednesday afternoon after a scary collision with shortstop Jeremy Peña.

Alvarez and Peña were both tracking a fly ball hit into shallow left field in the eighth inning of the Astros’ 2-0 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. Peña caught the ball, but made direct contact with Alvarez just after doing so.

The two remained down for quite some time and were clearly shaken up. Peña walked off the field under his own power and didn’t return. Alvarez did stand up, but he was then carted off the field.

Alvarez was replaced by Chas McCormick, and Peña was replaced by Mauricio Dubón.

Jason Castro lifted the Astros to the win with his two-run shot in the ninth inning. That marked their second win over the Mets in as many days, following Tuesday’s 9-1 victory.

It’s unclear how either Alvarez or Peña are doing, but Alvarez did walk back into the clubhouse under his own power after the game, per the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome. The Astros will host the New York Yankees next on Thursday.