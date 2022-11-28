Astros reportedly signing former White Sox MVP 1B Jose Abreu

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 06: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox adjust his gloves during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 3-0. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The rich are getting richer.

The Houston Astros are signing former AL MVP first baseman Jose Abreu to a roster fresh off a World Series win, according to multiple reports. The three-time All-Star has previously played his entire nine-year MLB career with the Chicago White Sox.

Abreu, 35, made his last All-Star game in 2019, but has maintained a potent bat in the heart of the White Sox order. He slashed .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs and 75 RBI in 157 games in 2022. He won the AL MVP in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season after slashing .317/.370/.617 with 19 home runs and a league-leading 60 RBI in 60 games.