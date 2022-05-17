Astros P Jake Odorizzi stretchered off after leg injury

Astros P Jake Odorizzi stretchered off after leg injury

by

Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi was stretchered off the field at Fenway Park on Monday night due to what the team called “lower left leg discomfort.”

Odorizzi threw a pitch to Kike Hernandez in the fifth inning of their game against the Boston Red Sox, and then started to make a move toward first base to cover after Hernandez hit a ground ball. Odorizzi, though, made just two steps before he collapsed on the infield grass, clearly in pain.

He was eventually helped up and onto a stretcher before he was wheeled off the field.

Specifics surrounding Odorizzi’s injury aren’t known, outside the Astros simply calling it “lower left leg discomfort.”

Boston led 2-1 when Odorizzi left, which was just one inning before the game was delayed due to rain. Odorizzi, 32, held a 3-2 record with a 3.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts entering Monday night’s contest. He had four strikeouts in five innings when he left, and was replaced by Phil Maton.

Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi went down with a leg injury on Monday night in Boston. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)