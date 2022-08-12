Astros OF Brantley shelved by season-ending shoulder surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the season after he had right shoulder surgery.

The 35-year-old Brantley hasn’t appeared in a big league game since June 26. He hit .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games in the final season of a $32 million, two-year contract.

“There were a lot of different avenues that were taken to try to get Michael back on the field in time for the end of the season,” general manager James Click said Friday, “and ultimately, after consultation with our trainers and doctors, we ultimately came to the conclusion that this was the right path for him long-term for his health.”

The loss of the sweet-swinging Brantley is a big blow for AL West-leading Houston. The five-time All-Star is a .298 hitter with 127 homers and 713 RBIs in 1,430 regular-season games.

Brantley also has enjoyed postseason success, batting .319 with nine RBIs during the Astros’ run to the World Series last year.

Aledmys Díaz was in left field for Friday night’s series opener against last-place Oakland. Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez also have started in left for the Astros this year.

Trey Mancini, who was acquired from Baltimore as part of a three-team trade on Aug. 1, also could be an option.

___

