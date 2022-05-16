Astros’ 11-game winning streak gets Houston into top three

After starting the 2022 season 11-11, the Houston Astros reeled off an 11-game winning streak to re-solidify themselves as one of the best teams in baseball – and up six spots to No. 3 in this week’s MLB power rankings.

The Astros limited opponents to three runs or less in every game of the winning streak, including four shutouts, before losing to the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Houston bounced back for an 8-0 win on Saturday behind Justin Verlander, who is 5-1 with a 1.38 ERA in seven starts after missing the 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Jose Altuve has been looking like his old self, batting .333 with hitting six home runs in 12 games to begin the month of May. Rookie Jeremy Peña Jr. looks like a budding star at shortstop, posting an .853 OPS with six homers and 20 RBI in his first 30 big-league games.

Houston is tied with the Los Angeles Angels atop the American League West through Sunday.

Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ eight-person panel voted this week:

1. New York Yankees (+1)

The BX Bash Brothers: Aaron Judge (12 HR) and Giancarlo Stanton (10) among AL leaders.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

Clayton Kershaw heads to the injured list. 34-year-old had a 1.80 ERA in five starts.

3. Houston Astros (+6)

New relievers Hector Neris (0.56 ERA) and Rafael Montero (0.61 ERA) have been key.

4. New York Mets (-1)

Tylor Megill’s injury is going to ask some questions of the team’s pitching depth.

5. Milwaukee Brewers (-1)

Christian Yelich had 14 hits and 11 runs through 12 games in May.

6. San Diego Padres (-1)

Manny Machado is on pace to reach 200 hits for the first time in his career.

7. Los Angeles Angels (+3)

It might be time to start taking this team seriously in the AL West.

8. San Francisco Giants (+4)

Outfielder Luis Gonzalez (.382 average in May) keeps on hitting.

9. Tampa Bay Rays (-3)

The Rays can stack up some wins this week with series against Tigers and Orioles.

10. Minnesota Twins (-2)

Shortstop Royce Lewis hit a grand slam vs. Cleveland for his first big-league homer.

11. St. Louis Cardinals (–)

Coming off a weekend series vs. Giants, Cardinals visit Mets for four-game set.

12. Toronto Blue Jays (-5)

Hyun-jin Ryu held the Rays to one run in his first start off the injured list.

13. Chicago White Sox (–)

Luis Robert hit .413 (19-for-46) with 10 runs in his first 11 games of May.

14. Cleveland Guardians (+2)

Infielder Owen Miller was hitting .311 with a .908 OPS through Saturday.

15. Atlanta Braves (–)

Reliever A.J. Minter has 23 strikeouts with only two walks in 16 appearances.

16. Philadelphia Phillies (+3)

Aaron Nola coming on strong with a 3.29 ERA and 48 strikeouts in his last seven starts.

17. Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

D-backs are off to an 18-17 start after losing 110 games last season.

18. Seattle Mariners (+2)

Julio Rodriguez was tied for MLB lead with 10 steals through Sunday.

19. Colorado Rockies (-4)

Shortstop Jose Iglesias has started the season hitting .313 (31-for-99).

20. Miami Marlins (-3)

Pablo Lopez’s ERA went up (to 1.05) after giving up one run in seven innings vs. Brewers.

21. Boston Red Sox (+4)

Red Sox are battling with the Orioles to stay out of last place in the AL East.

22. Baltimore Orioles (–)

Cedric Mullins hit .351 (20-for-57) with three homers in his first 13 games of May.

23. Oakland Athletics (+4)

Remember Moneyball? This team’s .269 OBP is the worst in baseball.

24. Pittsburgh Pirates (-3)

Outfielder Ben Gamel hit .391 (18-for-46) to start May

25. Texas Rangers (-2)

Veteran lefty Matt Moore has a 2.16 ERA in 10 relief appearances.

26. Chicago Cubs (–)

Willson Contreras (.892 OPS) should be a hot commodity at the trade deadline.

27. Kansas City Royals (-3)

Catching prospect MJ Melendez had five hits in his first eight big-league games.

28. Washington Nationals (–)

Juan Soto is heating up: 1.025 OPS and four homers through 12 games in May.

29. Detroit Tigers (–)

Tigers have scored the fewest runs of any team in baseball.

30. Cincinnati Reds (–)

Cincinnati won two of three against the Brewers last week, scoring 28 runs.

