Astronaut Scott Kelly Delivers Out-Of-This-World Troll Of George Santos

Scott Kelly, retired NASA astronaut and twin to Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), offered some sarcastic congratulations to embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who was just named to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Kelly wrote:

Santos has been busted in dozens of lies about his personal history, qualifications, work experience and even his name to the point where a growing number of Republicans are calling on him to resign.

Despite that, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ― who admitted this week that he “always had a few questions” about Santos ― named him to both the Space and Technology Committee as well as the Small Business Committee.

Kelly wasn’t the only one to troll Santos over it:

Related…