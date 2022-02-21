Astrologers explain ‘power shift’ significance of 2/22/22

Tomorrow is an epic “Twos”day.

A little more than two hours after midnight, the deuces will be too wild to ignore: 2:22:22 on 2/22/22, a Tuesday.

We’ve had a few palindrome days recently, including 12/22/21. But when written in the British fashion, 22/20/2022 is both a palindrome — a phrase or number that’s the same backwards as forwards (“Madam, I am Adam”) — and, at least on a calculator, an ambigram, which reads the same upside down as right side up.

A longtime Manhattan numerologist sees tomorrow as an opportunity for new beginnings.

CelticSeer, a native of Ireland who does readings online, said all those twos must be added to divine their significance.

“In numerology, you reduce,” she said. “So 2/22/2022 adds up to 12. Then you add the one and two to get three. And that number, three, is consequential, after the one and two. So it re-forms the sequence. It’s like a new beginning and also self-expression. That’s a very powerful tool.”

As for what tomorrow might bring, she said: “You’re expanding outward, bringing more elements into your sphere. It’s an opportunity for those who choose to do so. There’s always going to be pain and learning. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

And if you don’t see that light, Ruby Tuesday’s is offering $2 mini-margaritas and beer. (Turns out it’s also National Margarita Day.)

Astrologers also say that the United States will experience its first Pluto Return — in this case, the first time the planet, which is associated with transformation and power, will come back to the position it was when the Declaration of Independence was signed and ratified on July 4, 1776.

As a result, they predict radical power shifts.

According to Horoscope.com writer Shereen Campbell, “Pluto Returns in France and Russia marked the deaths of Napoleon and Stalin. Spanish dictator Francisco Franco relinquished power during Spain’s last Pluto Return. Some even argue that the UK’s last Pluto Return coincides with their unofficial fall from world leader status.

“Historically, this time is marked with a lot of change and most believe that for the US that will be no different,” Campbell told StyleCaster.com.

For Jules Zia Passell, tomorrow is a date she has been eagerly anticipating since childhood.

Astrologers say that the United States will experience its first Pluto Return on or around 2/22/22, signifying a time of transition and power shifts. Getty Images/Science Photo Libra

Born in 2000, she will turn 22 on 2/22/22.

“It’s been the birthday I’ve waited for. I actually didn’t care about my 21st at all,” she told the Washington Post. “My whole life, I’ve been trying to find the meaning for it. I’m still searching.”

But one expert dampened expectations.

“Twosday carries absolutely no historical significance or any cosmic message,” posted Barry Markovsky, a sociology professor at the University of South Carolina, on MSN.com. “Yet it does speak volumes about our brains and cultures.”

Markovsky, who describes himself as a social psychologist who studies paranormal claims and pseudoscience, discounts popular interpretations about such things as a bunch of twos piling up on the calendar.

“They’re nearly always absurd from a scientific perspective, but they’re great for illustrating how brains, people, groups and cultures work together to create shared meaning.”