Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll: Jerry Carino’s ballot

1. Baylor (11-0)

2. Duke (11-1)

3. Purdue (11-1)

4. Gonzaga (10-2)

5. UCLA (9-1)

6. Kansas (9-1)

7. Southern Cal (12-0)

8. Iowa St. (12-0)

9. Arizona (11-1)

10. Michigan State (10-2)

11. Auburn (11-1)

12. Ohio St. (8-2)

13. Seton Hall (9-1)

14. Houston (11-2)

15. Texas (9-2)

16. Tennessee (9-2)

17. Providence (11-1)

18. Colorado State (10-0)

19. LSU (12-0)

20. Kentucky (9-2)

21. Wisconsin (9-2)

22. Villanova (8-4)

23. Xavier (11-2)

24. Loyola-Chicago (9-2)

25. Texas Tech (9-2)

Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) reacts after a call during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Also considered: Illinois (9-3), West Virginia (11-1).

Dropped out: No. 10 Alabama after a home loss to Davidson. The Tide, which I ranked 20th last week, are difficult to assess. They had a 14-point loss at a struggling Memphis, a neutral-court loss to Iona, a one-point home win over Houston and a win over Gonzaga in Seattle (technically neutral). In the end, they’ve got to take a hit for having three losses to unranked foes at this stage and being wildly inconsistent.

Entered: Loyola-Chicago, which has wins at DePaul an Vanderbilt and over Arizona State (losses: Michigan State and Auburn) at No. 24. I also voted for the Ramblers last week.

Analysis: Can’t punish Arizona much for losing by four at 17th-ranked Tennessee…Villanova should have dropped out last week, but deserves a ranking this week after beating No. 18 Xavier by 13…Seton Hall, which comes in at No. 15, will move past Alabama. The Pirates will be tested this week, with two ranked vs. ranked showdowns (at Providence, home vs. Villanova), assuming the games take place. Would a 2-0 week move them into the top 10? Probably, but there are so many variables right now, it’s a fool’s errand to predict anything.

By conference: Big 12 (5), SEC (4), Big Ten (4), Big East (4), Pac-12 (3), ACC (1), American (1), West Coast (1), Missouri Valley (1), Mountain West (1).

