Associate of ‘fake’ Mar-a-Lago heiress shot in Canada

A Ukrainian entrepreneur linked to the woman who posed as a Rothschild heiress at Donald Trump’s Palm Beach estate earlier this year was reportedly the victim of a shooting in Canada.

Valeriy Tarasenko, who runs companies in Montreal and Miami, was shot at 1 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Estérel Resort in Estérel, a city in Quebec’s Laurentian Mountains favored by Russian tourists, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The shooters fled the parking lot in a black SUV, according to Quebec police sources cited by the CBC.

Tarasenko, who is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries in a local hospital, has been embroiled in a domestic dispute with Inna Yashchyshyn, a Ukrainian-born businesswoman who posed as Anna de Rothschild and took photos with Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham on the Mar-a-Lago golf course.

The photos sparked fears of a security breach at the former President’s resort when they surfaced earlier this year.

Tarasenko told The Post last month that he had employed Yashchyshyn as a nanny beginning in 2014. He said that Yashchyshyn was a Russian spy.

Valeriy Tarasenko hired alleged Russian spy Inna Yashchyshyn to be a nanny. Valeriy Tarasenko was apparently targeted by shooters who fled in a black SUV.

Sofiya Tarasenko and Valeriy Tarasenko Courtesy of Inna Yashchyshyn

For her part, Yashchyshyn said that the two were lovers, and filed various restraining orders against Tarasenko in Florida.

Calls and emails to both Tarasenko and Yashychyshyn were not returned Saturday.