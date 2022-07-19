Assessing all 30 teams at the All-Star break

MLB Power Rankings: Where Red Sox stand at the All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox limped into the All-Star break with series losses to their American League East rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. The optimism that was inspired by their strong June has dissipated as they’ve now lost 10 of their last 14 games.

That skid, combined with their long list of injuries, has hurt their stock heading into the second half of the campaign. They’re still only two games behind in the Wild Card race, but Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office must now decide if this is a club worth investing in before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, or if they’re best served to look beyond 2022.

There’s still plenty of baseball left to be played as 69 games remain on the Red Sox schedule. Here’s how they stack up against the other 29 clubs in our All-Star break power rankings.

All eyes are on Home Run Derby champ Juan Soto as the 23-year-old superstar is the subject of trade rumors after declining Washington’s $440 million contract offer.

Frankie Montas is the A’s star to monitor leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Fellow starting pitcher Paul Blackburn also could be on the move, especially after he had to hitch a ride to Los Angeles with the Houston Astros for the All-Star festivities.

Luis Castillo is the No. 1 starting pitcher on the trade market. The right-hander is under team control through 2023 and owns a 2.77 ERA with 82 strikeouts through 78 innings this season.

Who will end up with former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi? How about Whit Merrifield? Those questions became a bit more complicated when it was revealed they — along with several teammates — are currently ineligible to play in Toronto due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

One bright spot for the Cubs this season has been veteran reliever David Robertson. A prime trade deadline target for bullpen-needy clubs, Robertson owns a 1.93 ERA with 48 strikeouts through 37 1/3 frames.

The Tigers were considered a sleeper team heading into the season. They haven’t lived up to the hype, and that’s largely due to their offseason acquisitions struggling mightily. Javier Baez is hitting just .213 and ex-Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez hasn’t been in contact with the club since being placed on the restricted list due to personal reasons.

The Pirates actually have been pretty fun to watch this year. Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds, and Oneil Cruz is a core that could make Pittsburgh a competitive club sooner rather than later.

The D’Backs have come crashing back down to earth since being over .500 in mid-May. It’s still pretty impressive that all of their starters boast sub-4.00 ERAs.

New year, same story in Anaheim. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani deserve so much better.

The Rockies are expected to be sellers at the deadline and slugging first baseman C.J. Cron is their biggest trade chip. Chad Kuhl and former Red Sox pitcher Daniel Bard could also be on the move.

20. Texas Rangers (41-49)

The Marcus Semien signing hasn’t panned out so far, but the Corey Seager one certainly has. The former Dodger hit seven homers in a 10-game span between July 5-15. And don’t forget about Martin Perez. The ex-Red Sox southpaw earned an All-Star nod with a 7-2 record and 2.68 ERA through 18 starts.

19. Miami Marlins (43-48)

The Marlins are one of the worst offensive clubs in the league, but the future appears bright for the organization. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (24 years old) is enjoying a breakout campaign and Sandy Alcantara (26) is the NL Cy Young frontrunner.

18. Chicago White Sox (46-46)

The White Sox have been a disappointment so far this season, but the AL Central crown still is well within reach. They’re only three games behind the Twins at the break. This team has the talent to make some noise down the stretch if it can stay healthy.

17. Baltimore Orioles (46-46)

The Orioles are only six wins away from matching their 2021 total. They suddenly find themselves in the playoff conversation, and much of the credit goes to their stellar bullpen (3.14 ERA).

16. Cleveland Guardians (46-44)

Cleveland is right there in the AL Central race amid an MVP-caliber season from Jose Ramirez. The star third baseman boasts a .944 OPS with 19 homers and 75 RBI through 87 games.

15. Boston Red Sox (48-45)

The Red Sox are a mess at the break with 10 losses in their last 14 games and several key players on the injured list. Chris Sale fractured his finger after being struck by a comebacker in his second start back from injury. That, along with the Red Sox losing 13-2 to the Yankees and dropping yet another series vs. an AL East opponent, has some wondering whether Boston should consider selling at the deadline.

It’s a major dilemma for Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office. On one hand, you want to add talent to help this club sneak into the playoffs. On the other, you risk losing pending free agents like Xander Bogaerts (opt-out after this year) and Nathan Eovaldi for nothing next offseason. It’s going to be an interesting next couple of weeks in Boston, to say the least.

14. Minnesota Twins (50-44)

Minnesota currently leads the AL Central but is undoubtedly staring in the rearview mirror with Cleveland and Chicago on its tail. Look for the Twins to add much-needed pitching at the deadline.

13. Toronto Blue Jays (50-43)

Was firing manager Charlie Montoyo the turning point of the Blue Jays’ disappointing season? They’re 4-1 since the move and there’s no doubt they have the talent to put the league on notice these next couple of months. They just need bullpen help… badly.

12. Milwaukee Brewers (50-43)

The Brewers dropped eight of their last 11 games heading into the All-Star break. This team needs to add an impact bat ahead of the trade deadline, otherwise they could lose the top spot in the NL Central to the Cardinals and find themselves several games back before they know it.

11. San Francisco Giants (48-43)

Carlos Rodon and Logan Webb have been lights out for the Giants rotation this season. Joc Pederson has carried the lineup, however, and he’s going to need some help to propel a second-half surge.

10. Philadelphia Phillies (49-43)

Like Toronto, Philly has been playing better baseball since firing its manager (Joe Girardi). Starters Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola can go toe to toe with almost any other 1-2 punch in the league and the offense can still mash without Bryce Harper. There still are some glaring needs ahead of the deadline, particularly defensively and in the bullpen.

9. Tampa Bay Rays (50-41)

AL Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan has helped the Rays persevere through several brutal injuries this season. The lineup pales in comparison to the rest of the AL East, but this club simply continues to find ways to win ballgames.

8. San Diego Padres (52-42)

The Padres could use Fernando Tatis Jr. right about now. They’re 7-14 since June 25 and suddenly 10 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. Not ideal.

7. St. Louis Cardinals (50-44)

The Cardinals still trail the Brewers at the break but have been the much better baseball team lately. They also boast the sixth-best run differential (+65) in the league. If St. Louis can get Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt some help, they could cruise to an NL Central title.

6. Seattle Mariners (51-42)

The Mariners are the hottest team in baseball with a 14-game win streak heading into the All-Star break. A victory over Houston on Friday and they’ll match their longest winning streak in franchise history. That incredible run, along with Julio Rodriguez becoming a bonafide superstar before our very eyes, makes Seattle one of the best stories of the 2022 season.

5. Atlanta Braves (56-38)

The defending champs have figured it out after a sluggish start to the season. They’re 33-11 since the end of May and look poised to make a run at a repeat.

4. New York Mets (58-35)

The Mets posted their second-best pre-All-Star break record in franchise history. When Jacob deGrom makes his much-anticipated return to the rotation, look out.

3. Houston Astros (59-32)

The Astros still have plenty of breathing room (nine games) in the AL West despite Seattle’s sudden surge. They’ll hope slugger Yordan Alvarez, who was placed on the injured list on July 10 with right-hand soreness, is at full strength when he returns to the lineup.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (60-30)

To no one’s surprise, the Dodgers are dominating. The All-Star studded club — which happens to be hosting this year’s Midsummer Classic — is 13-2 so far in July and owns a commanding 10-game lead over the second-place Padres in the division.

1. New York Yankees (64-28)

The Yankees own the best record and run differential (+199), but could they finally be cooling off? They’re only 8-7 in July and the rotation is starting to regress to the mean. That said, this team should be on cruise control heading into the postseason. The question is whether they can finally get over the hump when they get there.