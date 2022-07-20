ASML Stock Drops. The Chip Supplier Slashes Sales Outlook Amid Delays.

Text size





ASML’s machines are key to the global chipmaking industry.

Courtesy Bart van Overbeeke/ASML





beat expectations for second-quarter earnings, but shares in the critical supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry were tumbling Wednesday after the group slashed its full-year sales forecast.

(ticker: ASML) reported second-quarter net income of €1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) on sales of €5.4 billion, delivering earnings per share of €3.54. Wall Street had been expecting EPS of €3.48 on revenue of €5.3 billion, based on the estimates of analysts surveyed by FactSet.