ASML Stock: Chip Gear Maker Beats Q1 Goals

The Dutch company earned the equivalent of $5.31 a share on sales of $7.24 billion in the March quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected ASML earnings of $4.58 a share on sales of $6.91 billion. In the year-earlier period, ASML earned $1.88 a share on sales of $3.84 billion, FactSet said. ASML reports financial results in euros.

For the current quarter, ASML forecast sales of $7.38 billion, based on the midpoint of its guidance. Analysts were looking for $7.03 billion in sales for the second quarter.

Also, ASML reiterated its full-year outlook for sales growth over 25%. Last year, its sales increased 14%.

ASML Stock Drops After Report

In premarket trading on the stock market today, U.S. shares of ASML stock sank 2.5% to 627.19.

“We continue to see mixed signals on demand from the different end-market segments as the industry works to bring inventory to more healthy levels,” Chief Executive Peter Wennink said in a news release.

He added, “Some major customers are making further adjustments to demand timing while we also see other customers absorbing this demand change, particularly in DUV (deep ultraviolet) at more mature nodes.”

The Netherlands-based company makes advanced lithography equipment for etching tiny circuits onto semiconductors.

ASML stock ranks third out of 29 stocks in IBD’s semiconductor equipment industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. It has an IBD Composite Rating of 98 out of 99.

Further, ASML stock is on the IBD Tech Leaders list.

