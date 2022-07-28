Asian community leaders in Oakland offer $20,000 reward for capture of Uber driver’s killers

Community members in Oakland Chinatown are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of Patrick Fung, an Uber driver shot in broad daylight.

Fung, 52, was killed while inside his parked car outside his home near Little Saigon at around 11 a.m. on July 17, 2022.

In the surveillance footage released by the authorities, two men wearing hoodies were seen approaching the victim in the 2000 block of 13th Ave. in Oakland.

Just seconds after the suspects were heard saying something indecipherable in the video came the sound of a gunshot that reportedly killed Fung at the scene.

More from NextShark: ‘Unprovoked’ razor blade attack on Asian man riding NYC subway being investigated as hate crime

While the local authorities had earlier speculated the killing to be a robbery, the victim’s family said his cell phone and wallet were left on him after the suspects fled the scene via a dark-colored SUV.

Leaders from the local Chinatown and Little Saigon communities announced the $20,000 reward for anyone who can share information that leads to an arrest during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We cannot wait for another tragedy to happen in order for things to get done,” community member Butt With said. “We are not okay. The desperation and anger in our communities is growing by the day.”

More from NextShark: 24-year-old mother arrested after her baby is found fatally strangled in their Hong Kong home

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong also announced the appointment of a Vietnamese-speaking liaison officer to Little Saigon.

Those with relevant information are urged to call the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Fung’s family set up a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe with help from the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council. The campaign has so far raised over $93,000 of its $110,000 goal.

More from NextShark: Filipino family attacked at North Hollywood fast food drive-thru by man who called them ‘so Asian’

Featured Image via the Fung family

More from NextShark: Rookie Officer Sumit Sulan hailed a hero for taking down gunman who fatally shot NYPD cops