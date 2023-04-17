Ashton Murphy commits to Huskers, transfer portal opens, unlimited official visits

Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!
Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:
>> Tyanthony Smith visits Nebraska
>> Tyson Terry makes third visit to Nebraska
>> Isaiah McMorris makes return visit to Nebraska
>> Alante Brown enters the transfer portal
>> More transfer portal attrition coming?
>> Ashton Murphy commits to Huskers
>> Thoughts on Nebraska’s 2024 class size
>> Is lack of QB commitment affecting Huskers’ class?
>> How do unlimited official visits affect Nebraska?
The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.
