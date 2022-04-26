Ashton Kutcher urges people not to let Ukraine war ‘become background noise’

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Ashton Kutcher is urging people not to let the Russia-Ukraine war “become background noise.” The actor sent a message to his 17 million Twitter followers on Tuesday, declaring “we lose” once that happens.

“We must have the nerve to continue to stare pain down the barrel and envelop it with love. Our compassion has power. Don’t look away,” the actor and investor tweeted.

Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, have been leading Hollywood’s effort to support the people of Ukraine ever since Russia’s unprovoked invasion on Feb. 24. The couple’s GoFundMe has raised more than $35 million to help refugee and humanitarian aid efforts on the ground.

“I am a proud Ukrainian,” Kunis declared. “While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away.”

Kunis and Kutcher’s assistance didn’t go unnoticed by President Zelensky. Last month, the Ukrainian politician said he was “impressed by their determination” in raising money for more than 10 million refugees. The trio even had a virtual meeting.

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983 and moved to the United States at age 8.

“I very much have always felt like an American,” Kunis recently reflected to Maria Shriver, but said, “everything’s changed.”

“[Russia’s invasion] happens and I can’t express or explain what came over me, but all of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh my God, I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out,'” she added. “It was the weirdest feeling.”

Kunis shares two kids with Kutcher and is trying to instill in them that they are half Ukrainian.

“It doesn’t take away from who I am as a person but it just adds an entire different layer,” she said. “I turned to my kids and I was like, ‘You are half Ukrainian, half American!’ Like, I literally was like, ‘Look, you!’ And my kids were like, ‘Yeah mom, I get it.’ And I was like, ‘No! You are Ukrainian and American.’ I was like, ‘You are half Iowa, half Ukraine.’ And they’re like, ‘OK, I get it.'”

