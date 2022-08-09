Ashton Kutcher shares health update, has recovered from ‘vasculitis episode’

Ashton Kutcher, here in July at the premiere of Vengeance, shares health update after vasculitis diagnosis makes headlines. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ashton Kutcher made global headlines on Monday when it was revealed for the first time he had a “super rare form of vasculitis” years ago. The actor and entrepreneur tweeted a health update hours later “before there are a bunch of rumors/chatter/whatever out there.”

“Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn,” the 44-year-old wrote. (Kutcher co-founded Thorn with ex-wife Demi Moore, which builds technology to defend children from sexual abuse.)

According to Mayo Clinic, vasculitis involves inflammation of the blood vessels affecting one or several organs. There are many types of vasculitis, and most of them are rare. Kutcher opened up about the diagnosis on Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” he told Grylls, adding, “[I’m] lucky to be alive.”

Kutcher told Grylls it took about a year to build up his senses.

“You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone,” the Vengeance star noted. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'”

Kutcher looks to be “all good.” Over the weekend, he was spotted having a fun day at the beach with wife Mila Kunis in Santa Barbara, Calif.

