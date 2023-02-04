Ashton Kutcher Says ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Accurately Depicts Male Modeling World: “It’s Terrifying” – The Hamden Journal

Ashton Kutcher is now an entrepreneur, producer and actor but got his start as a model. The That 70s Show alum recalled his male modeling days posing for the Abercrombie & Fitch catalog and said Triangle of Sadness is an “accurate depiction” of what the industry is like.

“If you actually want to see an extraordinarily accurate depiction of what it’s like to be a male model, watch the first 10 minutes of Triangle of Sadness,” he said during an interview with Esquire.

Kutcher continued, “I remember living that scene. The depiction is so accurate, it’s terrifying.”

The Ruben Östlund film centers around a male model and his influencer girlfriend. At the beginning of the film, Harris Dickinson’s Carl is at a casting call where the director is asking the models to give them a serious “Balenciaga face” and a happy “H&M face.”

Triangle of Sadness has earned numerous accolades which include the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The film has also scored three Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

The cast of the film also includes Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Burić, Iris Berben, Vicki Berlin, Henrik Dorsin, Jean-Christopher Folly, Amanda Walker, Oliver Ford Davies, Sunnyi Melles and Woody Harrelson.