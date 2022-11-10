Ashley Tisdale To Headline ‘Brutally Honest’ Comedy In Works At CBS – The Hamden Journal

CBS is developing Brutally Honest, a single-camera comedy starring and executive produced by Ashley Tisdale inspired by her life. The CBS Studios-produced project marks a Carol’s Second Act reunion as it is written/executive produced by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, creators of the multi-camera CBS/CBS Studios that starred Patricia Heaton and co-starred Tisdale.

Brutally Honest, which stems from Haskins and Halpern’s overall deal at CBS Studios, is a comedy about how having a baby can ruin, save, change, destroy and inspire your marriage…all before lunch.

Haskins and Halpern also created and executive produced the ABC comedy series Trophy Wife. Their feature credits include the BAFTA and WGA award nominated 2019 film Booksmart and Paramount Pictures’ upcoming 80 For Brady, starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. They are repped by Rise Management, UTA and attorney Warren Dern.

Tisdale, whose recent series credits also include Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever, is repped by Untitled, Gersh, and attorney Tara Kole.